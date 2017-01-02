Kerry Mountain Rescue has issued guidelines for those intent on mountaineering and hill-walking.

They say proper care and preparation is key and while there’s no substitute for experience, steps can be taken to reduce the chances of getting lost or hurt.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team say wear suitable clothing and footwear with a treaded sole and ankle support. Clothing should be colourful, warm, windproof and waterproof, including hat and gloves.

In cold, wet weather a warm drink is advisable, and always carry water and some food.

Advertisement

A map and compass are essential and while a mobile phone and GPS are useful tools, Kerry Mountain Rescue advises not to rely solely on your mobile as coverage can be sparse in mountainous terrain.

Bring a first aid kit, bivvi bag, whistle and a torch (plus spare batteries and bulbs).

Climbers should wear a helmet and in winter conditions, an ice-axe and crampons are essential.

Leave a route plan including start and finish points, estimated time of return and contact details with an appropriate person.

Charge your phone battery and eat well before you start, keep an eye on the weather and be prepared to turn back if conditions turn.