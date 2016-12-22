A Kerry hotelier has welcomed the appointment of a new CEO for Fáilte Ireland.

Owner of the Randles Group of Hotels, Killarney Tom Randles last month raised concerns about the new CEO not yet being appointed, even though the outgoing chief, Shaun Quinn’s term is set to end later this month.

Tourism Minister Shane Ross had been accused of hypocrisy over using private recruitment company Amrop to recruit the new chief executive instead of the Public Appointments Service.

Paul Kelly, who’s UCD Smurfit Business School’s Strategic Marketing Director, has now been appointed the new CEO of Fáilte Ireland, and will take up the role at the beginning of February.

Tom Randles of the Randles Group of Hotels, says the appointment is welcome news: