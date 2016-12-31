Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads.

The Irish Independent reveals that an analysis of Road Safety Authority figures reveal that between the 1st of January 2011 and the 30th of November 2016, 56 people have died on Kerry’s roads.

That figure represents a rate of 38.5 per 100,000 population with the national average 23.1.

In total 1,061 drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians have lost their lives over the 71 months nationally.

There was a 15 percent increase in road fatalities in 2016.