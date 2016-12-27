Kerry has one of the lowest rates of children waiting to have a social worker allocated to them.

That’s according to figures from Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

Tusla says that as of August, they were dealing with over 25,000 children across the country, involving issues of assessment, child protection, and children in care.

Nearly 21,000 of those children had an allocated social worker, but a further 4,700 or 19% were awaiting the allocation of a social worker.

In Kerry, the rate is much lower at 7%; Tusla are dealing with 505 cases, 34 of these are children who have yet to have a social worker appointed to their case.

The details were revealed by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone, who was responding to a query from Dublin Mid West Fianna Fáil TD John Curran.

The Minister says Tusla is currently implementing a three-year development plan which includes extra staff to meet critical service concerns such as addressing children with no allocated social worker.