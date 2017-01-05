There were four workplace deaths in Kerry last year, the second highest number in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the Health and Safety Authority, which show there was a 21% drop in fatal injuries across the country.

According to the HSA, nationally there were 44 people killed in workplace accidents during 2016, a 21% reduction from the previous year.

That’s the lowest number of work-related fatalities since 2009.

The county with the highest number of fatalities was Cork with eight incidents, followed by Kerry and Meath with four each.

The number of deaths on farms remained high last year, with 21 reported compared to 18 in 2015; three of the deaths in Kerry were agricultural related

Construction fatalities were down to nine from 11 in 2015, while fishing related deaths were down to three from five.

The majority of work-related deaths (30) involved 25 to 65-year-old males, however, there were nine men over 65 killed in the agriculture sector.