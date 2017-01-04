Kerry football legend Mick O’Connell is today celebrating his eightieth birthday.

The holder of eight All-Irelands, Mick O’Connell is widely regarded as being one of – if not the greatest – Gaelic footballers of all time.

The bilingual islandman – whose family came to Valentia Island from Beginish Island – also won twelve Munster medals, six National Football League medals and was Footballer of the Year in 1962.

Mick O’Connell also served as a county councillor and was instrumental in founding Tigh an Oileáin, a purpose built residential and day facility for people with special needs, on his beloved Oileán Dairbhre.

Reflecting on his 80 bliain ag fás, Micko says he views his life in five parts, each comprising 16 years: