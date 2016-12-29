Kerry County Council says a dedicated walkway from Killorglin to the former Liebig factory would cost over two million euro.

The issue was raised by two councillors at the monthly meeting of the local authority.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Michael O’Shea and Cllr Michael Cahill both called on Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to create the walkway.

The councillors said this was to facilitate a new proposed centre for FEXCO at the site of the former Liebig factory which has the potential for significant job expansion.

The local authority said it is currently carrying out a feasibility study on the construction of a dedicated walkway but given topography, land acquisitions and construction of retaining walls the project would cost over two million euro.

A number of options are being considered.

Last year, conditional planning permission was granted to FEXCO to change use of part of the former Liebig factory from light industry to offices, build a two storey extension, a new staff car park and relocate the site entrance.