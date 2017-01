Kerry County Council has accepted just a third of houses offered to it by NAMA for social housing.

Figures from the National Asset Management Agency show that it’s offered 219 houses to Kerry County Council for social housing; almost a third, 69, were accepted, while 75 were turned down because of a lack of demand for housing in those area.

A total of 6,600 homes were offered to councils across the country for social housing, just a third were accepted: