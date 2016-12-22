A Kerry company has raised €21,500 for children’s charities.



TLI Group, which has its headquarters in Abbeydorney, chooses charities to benefit each year as part of their close links to the community.

This year the company raised the money for Temple Street and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospitals.

In 2017 TLI will fundraise for Enable Ireland’s Kerry Branch and Newlife Foundation for Disabled Children in the UK

TLI Group was founded in 2000 and specialises in design and build contractor in the area of overhead lines, substations and fibre networks.

Currently, it employs over 400 people.