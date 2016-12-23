Kerry sports clubs are being encouraged to register for sports capital grants.
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has confirmed that €30 million is available to develop sports infrastructure around the country.
Kerry clubs and sports organisations looking to apply should register now at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie
Online applications will be accepted from January 23rd to February 24th.
