There are calls for urgent action following reports that almost half of speeding motorists dodged a court appearance in the past two years because their summonses weren’t served.

Kerry has been cited among the worst counties affected, along with Leitrim, Kildare, Laois, Galway and Monaghan. Of almost 67,000 speeding cases listed over the past 22 months, around 31 thousand were struck out for non-delivery of a summons.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald says Gardai have set up a working group to examine the problem.

Susan Gray from the PARC Road Safety Group says the figure is inexplicably high: