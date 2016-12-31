A Kerry act is set to headline Dublin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Dingle five-piece Walking On Cars will star as the main attraction tonight at the 3Countdown Concert on St Stephen’s Green.

Thousands are expected to attend the gig which is the showpiece of Dublin’s three day New Year’s Festival.

The Blizzards, fronted by Bressie, Brian Deady and Little Hours will also feature as special guests.

Tonight’s gig wasn’t Walking On Cars only festive commitment; the band played a special gig at Dingle primary school, Scoil Iognáid Rís for Christmas.