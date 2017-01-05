A Kerry MEP is calling for a new approach to Brexit by all parties concerned.

Sean Kelly says it’ll be impossible to reach agreement on every aspect of this break-up in 18 months.

Instead, the Kilcummin man is calling for a transitional arrangement between the E.U. and Britain by the end of 2018, with more room for both sides to negotiate the finer points of the deal later.

While the democratic will of the British people to leave the E.U. must be respected, this longer period of withdrawal could have many benefits, according to Mr. Kelly: