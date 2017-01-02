Kerry County Council will spend almost half a million euro in 2017 supporting leisure centres in Killarney, Tralee and Ballybunion.

Around €440,000 will be spent on Killarney Sports and Leisure centre and includes loan repayment charges of almost €267,000.

A share of €60,000 has been earmarked for the swimming pool in Ballybunion.

The council says this is in recognition of the importance of this facility in supporting the area and business community and is contingent on the performance of the pool.

The remainder of this funding will go to Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre.