Kerry County Council will publish a call for tenders this week for a major enhancement of one of Killarney’s busiest streets.

€300,000 will be invested in upgrading works on Plunkett Street with the work expected to begin next Spring.



The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin says this is further evidence of Kerry County Council’s commitment to investing in infrastructure in Killarney town.

The project involves the widening of footpaths along the street as well as the laying of a high-spec road surface.