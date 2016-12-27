Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare today (Tuesday) with rosary at 8.45pm. Reposing tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5pm with removal @ 7pm to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.
