Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale today (Tuesday) from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.