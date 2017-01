January was the wettest month of 2016 according to records at Valentia Observatory.

Met Eireann details shows that during January almost 294mm of rain fell at the Kerry weather station.

November was the driest month at Valentia, with 77mm of rain recorded.

August was the warmest month of 2016 with an average temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius; February was the coldest at 6.7 degrees.