Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Friday from 4.45pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Haematology Research, University Hospital, Galway.
