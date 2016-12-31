Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (sunday) from 5.30pm -7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to friends of University Hospital Kerry.