Ulster will look to reel in the top four in the Guinness Pro 12 tonight.

They get the festive derbies underway with the visit of Connacht to the Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster are still without Andrew Trimble, with his return from a foot tendon problem taking longer than expected.

Kick off is at 7.35.

Advertisement

Former Connacht forward Michael Swift says it’s a tough time for the Westerners……………..

As well as Ulster and Connacht tonight Munster will host Leinster on St. Stephen’s Day.

Looking ahead is Jay Galvin…………….