Irish water has recorded 750 repairs this year in Kerry, 82 of which are described as significant bursts where customers were without water for a period of time.

The number of repairs is down 24% on 2015 when 987 repairs were recorded, with 120 of these described as significant bursts or breaks.

Figures to the end of the second quarter of this year show that Irish Water has carried out 190 free leak repairs on customers’ supplies in Kerry under the First Fix Leak Repair Scheme.

Most repairs carried out are on leaks which may affect the pressure and quantity of the water supply but do not leave any customer without the service.