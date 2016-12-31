Hull are off the bottom of the Premier League despite conceding a late goal to draw 2-all at home with Everton.

They led twice but couldn’t hold out as Ross Barkley scored with six minutes left.

The point means Mike Phelan’s side are now just just three points from safety – Everton stay seventh.

Newcastle are top of the Championship.

Dwight Gayle moved onto 19 goals for the season by scoring twice in a 3-1 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Brighton’s match with Cardiff was postponed due to fog while Reading’s game against Fulham was adandoned early in the second-half for the same reason.

Ipswich beat Bristol City 2-1.

Aberdeen are now two-points behind second placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Ireland international Jonny Hayes got the winner in the second-half as the Dons got a 1-0 victory against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Killorglin have beaten Skeliga 5-1 in Denny Premier B

Meanwhile in Denny U17 League

Killarney Athletic 1-6 Tralee Dynamos .

Listowel Celtic ”A” 2-1 St Brendans Park .