It is hoped the next US Ambassador to Ireland will visit Kerry owing to his strong connections to the county.

US President elect Donald Trump has signalled his intention to appoint Brian P Burns.

Around thirty years ago, Mr Burns came to Kerry and he traced his grandfather to just outside Sneem.

During his visit, he met with local man Batt Burns who is also a distant relative of the businessman; the pair have kept in close contact since.

Batt hopes the next US Ambassador will make a return visit to the Kingdom following his appointment: