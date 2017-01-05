The Blasket Island home of An t-Oileáneach is expected to open to visitors this summer.

Work is underway on the family home of Tomás Ó Criomhthain, the Blasket Islander who coined the phrase, ‘ní bheidh ár léithéidí ann arís’.

Favourable weather has seen progress with the restoration on An Bhlascaóid Mór – it is hoped the island way of life will be displayed within the home when it opens.

Tomás Ó Criomhthain wrote two books, Allagar na h-Inise and An t-Oileánach, which earned him literary acclaim around the world.