A ten year old girl has died after falling ill on a transatlantic flight – which was diverted to Shannon airport.

The Canadian girl was travelling on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to London yesterday evening.

The plane was diverted to Shannon and the girl was taken to University Hospital Limerick where was pronounced dead.

A postmortem is expected to be carried out.

The flight – with 230 passengers on board – later carried on to Heathrow.