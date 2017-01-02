reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Kiltallagh Church on Wednesday at 12 noon.
January was wettest month of 2016 at Valentia Observatory
January was the wettest month of 2016 according to records at Valentia Observatory.Met Eireann details shows that during January almost 294mm of rain fell...
KCC to spent €500,000 supporting three leisure centres
Kerry County Council will spend almost half a million euro in 2017 supporting leisure centres in Killarney, Tralee and Ballybunion. Around €440,000 will be...
The President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs convey their condolences to the people...
The President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs have conveyed their condolences to the people of Turkey following the tragic loss of life in...