Gardaí are looking for a suspected drink driver who left the scene of a crash near Ardfert on New Year’s Eve.

At around 10.45 on Saturday night, Tralee gardaí responded to a report of a road traffic collision near the village of Ardfert.

The driver of the Renault Scenic had left the scene by the time gardaí had arrived.

Witnesses described the driver, a man, as being in a highly intoxicated state.

An empty litre bottle of vodka was found in the car.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Tralee garda station at 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.