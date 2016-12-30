Gardai in Killarney are continuing to question a man in his late 60’s in relation to the investigation into the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Pickard in 1991.The 43-year-old was abducted and driven away in his van by five men from the White Strand at Castlecove, on 26th April 1991.

Less than a month later his van was found burned out in Shronaloughnane Forest, 27 miles from where he was abducted.

The arrested man who is suspected of being one of the gang involved in the abduction of Mr Pickard is being detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act.

The man is based in the north but is known to travel south of the border. He was arrested in Co Kilkenny in a planned Garda operation.

