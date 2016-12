Gardai have arrested a man in his 60s in relation to the investigation into the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Pickard in 1991.

The 43-year-old was abducted and driven away in his van by a number of males from the White Strand at Castlecove, on 26th April 1991.

Less than a month later, his van – a navy Ford Transit van – was found burned out in Shronaloughnane Forest, 27 miles from where he was abducted.

The man arrested is being detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act.