Funding of over half a million euro has been allocated to Kerry Airport.

It’s part of a €2.77 million announcement by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is welcoming the news.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport is allocating €2.77 million for the four regional airports – Kerry, Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock, and Waterford; Kerry is to get €562,602.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says these allocations are being made under the Regional Airports Programme 2015 to 2019, which supports the airports with both capital and operational grants for safety and security projects and activities.

These grants are on top of capital grant funding of €2.7 million that was paid in 2016 towards safety and security investments at the airports.

Today’s grants bring the total direct funding by the Department of Transport in regional airports this year to €5.5 million, however that increases to €13.1 million when the funding provided indirectly for the Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services on the Kerry/Dublin and Donegal/Dublin routes is included.