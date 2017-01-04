From Kosovo to Kerry: A Return Journey 16 Years in the Making – January 4th, 2017By Admin - 4th January 2017Aferdita Humolli came to Kerry as a Kosovar refugee in the late 1990s and became friends with Jackie Murphy. She returned to Kosovo 16 years and has been reunited for the first time since with Jackie. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/AferditaJackie1.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PodcastTrip to the Cottage – January 2nd, 2016 PodcastAlice Taylor on her new book, Tea and Talk PodcastWhy was SouthDoc so busy over Christmas? Follow Us66,707FansLike12,911FollowersFollowLatest articleVote for your Sports Star for the Month for December Admin - 3rd January 2017 The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:Matt Slattery The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster...