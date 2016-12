The 55th Fr. Dan Browne Memorial Cup 5K Road Race took place today. This is the oldest annual road race in Kerry. First run was in 1961.

Previous Winners include Jerry Kiernan, John Linehan, John Griffin and Tom Mc Carthy.

The Fr. Gearoid O Donnchu Cup will be presented to the first lady.

With all of the days action, here is Tom O Donoghue