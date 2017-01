Kerry Senior football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says he expects to hear from his elder statesmen by the end of the month.

Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O’Mahony are two players who are yet to commit to the 2017 season with the Kingdom.

Dr Crokes’ Colm Cooper will be tied up with club action as long as the Killarney side’s involvement in the All-Ireland club series continues.