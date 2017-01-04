Kerry Football manager Eamon Fitzmaurice says new selector Maurice Fitzgerald will bring freshness and personality to the management and team set up, in 2017.

Fitzgerald replaced former All Ireland winning goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy at the end of last year.

Fitzmaurice is thankful for the service Murphy provided, and says he will be big loss to the management set up, ahead of the new campaign.

Fitzmaurice also feels the earlier return to training this season and the Mc Grath Cup competition will have a huge benefit ahead of their opening national league games against Donegal and Mayo.