Global football federations are “overwhelmingly in favour” of plans for a 48-team World Cup, according to Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The head of football’s governing body outlined his vision for an expanded tournament comprising of 16 groups of three teams earlier this month.

The top two teams in each group would progress to the knockout rounds.

A decision will be made in January but any change to the 32-team format is unlikely to come in before 2026.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino returns to his former club Southampton in the Premier League this evening for a 7:45 kick-off.

Spurs can move within a point of the top four with a win.

Their England striker, Harry Kane, has not scored in his last three top flight matches, but Pochettino wouldn’t be surprised if his drought came to an end at St Mary’s.

Bob Bradley says he wishes Swansea the best for the future after being sacked as their manager last night.

The American left the club after just 85-days in charge – and with the team second from bottom of the Premier League on goal difference.

Ryan Giggs is among the early favourites to replace him.

Giggs was interviewed for the job before Bradley’s appointment in October.

The top two are in action in the Scottish Premiership tonight. Leaders Celtic host Ross County, while Rangers, in second, are at St Johnstone.

Bottom side Inverness are at home to Motherwell, and Partick welcome Dundee. All those games also kick off at 7.45.