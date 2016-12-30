Everton aim for a second away win in a row this evening.

They’re at Hull – who are bottom of the Premier League.

Manager Ronald Koeman says their opponents are playing better than their position would suggest

Hull boss Mike Phelan believes his side aren’t getting the results they deserve.

They’re bottom of the table, and four points behind 17th place.

Hull haven’t won any of their last seven top flight matches – but Phelan says that doesn’t reflect how well they’ve been playing

The game is at 8.

There are four games in the Championship tonight with the top two both in action.

League leaders Brighton host Cardiff while second placed Newcastle face Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere Ipswich face Bristol City and Reading meet Fulham.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hearts face Aberdeen.

Today in the KDL:

Denny Premier B

11-30 Killorglin Fc v Skeliga Fc .

Friendly

7-30 Kerry Oscar Traynor v Kerry Youths , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.

Denny U17 League

2-00 Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos .

2-00 Listowel Celtic A v St Brendans Park .

It’s third against fourth in the Scottish Premiership at 7.45 tonight.

Aberdeen head to Hearts knowing that defeat would allow their opponents to move level on points with them going into the winter break.

James McClean has become the latest West Brom player to agree a new contract with the club.

He’s agreed a deal to keep him at the Hawthorns until 2019 – with the option of a further year.

The Republic of Ireland winger joins Ben Foster, James Morrison and Craig Gardner in signing extensions.

It’s understood recently sacked Birmingham boss Gary Rowett and Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement are now the front runners to become the new manager of Swansea.

Wales chief Chris Coleman looks to be out of contention – as does Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

Coleman’s TV presenter wife Charlotte tweeted the “Mumbles are lovely” – but that they hope to move abroad when he eventually leaves the Wales job.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has claimed an unnamed Chinese side have made a world record 300 million euro offer to Real Madrid for the player.

Jorge Mendes says Ronaldo is not interested in moving, despite saying the offer would include a salary of 100 million euro a year.

Yesterday Carlos Tevez became the highest paid player in the world after he moved to a Chinese side in a deal which sees him earn 700 thousand euro a week.

English Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor believes serious consideration should be given to banning under-10s from heading a football.

A recent study by the University of Stirling found memory performance was reduced after players headed a ball 20 times.

Taylor has told the Daily Telegraph stopping young children from doing it would be a “considered reaction” to the evidence.