DARTS

Defending champion Gary Anderson is through to the semi-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

Three in-a-row chasing Anderson had a 106 average as he won the last two sets of his match against Dave Chisnall to come through their quarter-final by 5 sets to 3 at London’s Alexandra Palace.

He’ll face fellow Scot Peter Wright in the last-four after Snakebite defeated James Wade 5-3.

Advertisement

The legendary Phil Taylor will meet five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in the evening session.

Before their match, world number one Michael van Gerwen takes on Derry’s Daryl Gurney.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he didn’t block defender Mathieu Debuchy from moving to Manchester United last year.

Debuchy claimed in an interview with French paper L’Equipe that he wasn’t allowed to sign for United in last January’s window but Wenger says they received no bid from the Red Devils.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane’s been confirmed in Senegal’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He’s one of five English-based players in the group.

West Ham’s Cheikhou Kouyate, Stoke forward Mame Diouf, Idrissa Gueye of Everton and Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame are also involved.

They’ll be missing for their clubs from the start of next month – with the final of the competition on the fifth of February.

Jermaine Defoe has ruled out a return to West Ham in next month’s transfer window.

The 34-year-old says ‘it’s a good feeling to be wanted’ but he’s happy at Sunderland.

Rangers’ Rob Kiernan’s been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish Football Association.

It’s over an incident involving the defender and St Johnstone’s Steven Anderson in their 1-all Premiership draw on Wednesday.

If found guilty, he’ll face a minimum three-match ban, but he is available for tomorrow’s Old Firm derby with Celtic.

TENNIS

Andy Murray’s lost his first unofficial match of the tennis season.

The world number one was beaten 7-6, 6-4 by Belgium’s David Goffin at the World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

He’ll get another match under his belt tomorrow – before heading to next week’s Qatar Open – his first real event of the new campaign.

RACING

Trainer Nicky Henderson has opted to run Buveur D’Air at Warwick tomorrow.

The Grade One-winning hurdler had been set for a run out today but Haydock’s meeting was abandoned due to frost.

He’ll now line up in a two-mile novice chase at Warwick tomorrow afternoon.