WINTER OLYMPICS

Twenty-eight Russian athletes are being investigated by the International Olympic Committee over evidence they manipulated their drug tests at the Winter Olympics.

They all competed at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

It’s after the recent McLaren report claimed more than one-thousand competitors benefited from an “institutional conspiracy” of cheating and cover-ups in the country.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied there’s ever been state-sponsored doping there – but admits they “have a problem”.

TENNIS

Petra Kvitova says she’s able to move the fingers on her racquet-holding left hand again – three days after being stabbed in her home in the Czech Republic.

The two-time Wimbledon tennis champion’s described it as “the greatest Christmas present” she could’ve wished for.

She’s been speaking having left hospital following potentially career-saving surgery.

SOCCER

It looks like former England boss Sam Allardyce is heading back into Premier League management.

He’s arrived at Crystal Palace’s training ground for more talks with the club – where he’s expected to succeed Alan Pardew.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he’ll not stop midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from a move away in January.

It’s after West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirmed they’d made a bid for him.

Sunderland boss David Moyes says he was unfairly treated by Manchester United when he was sacked after 11 months in charge.

He takes his relegation-threatened side to Old Trafford on St Stephen’s Day.

Moyes says he also takes positives from the experience in the job.

BOXING

Former British middleweight boxing champion Nick Blackwell has woken up from a coma.

He needed surgery to reduce swelling on his brain after taking part in an unsanctioned sparring session in November.

Blackwell was forced to retire from the sport earlier this year – after he was placed in an induced coma following his defeat by Chris Eubank Junior.

RACING

Cue Card and Thistlecrack will face just three rivals in the King George Chase at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day.

The Colin Tizzard-trained duo are both in good form this season with Cue Card winning the Betfair Chase and World Hurdle hero Thistlecrack unbeaten in three runs this term.

Silviniaco Conti, a twice previous winner of the King George, also remains among the declared runners.

Min and Identity Thief will put their respective unbeatean records on the line in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown – also on St Stephen’s Day.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Identity Thief has already won twice this season while the Rich Ricci-owned gelding Min is the favourite for the race.

DARTS

World number 11 Michael Smith is through to the last 16 of the William Hill World Darts Championship, after holding off an incredible fightback from the veteran Mervyn King.

From London’s Alexandra Palace, Dan Dawson reports…………..