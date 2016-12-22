SOCCER

Alan Pardew has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager.

The club have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games and now sit just a place and a point above the relegation zone.

Ronald Koeman has stoked the embers of his feud with the Republic of Ireland.

The Everton manager says James McCarthy will miss the next two to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was substituted at half time of Everton’s defeat to Liverpool on Monday, and Koeman claims McCarthy returned from international duty in October “overloaded”.

Koeman’s also confirmed the club have opened contract talks with top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract.

The France goalkeeper’s committed until 2022.

The F-A-I have confirmed that the Premier Division and First Division will become 10-team leagues from 2018.

That means 3 teams will be relegated to the First Division in 2017 with only one coming up.

The fixtures for next season have also been unveiled with Dundalk beginning the defence of their title at home to Shamrock Rovers on February 24th.

DARTS

Brendan Dolan finds out his second round opponent later, on the final night of first round ties at the William Hill World Championship.

The County Fermanagh man will face a Dutchman – either former Lakeside winner Yella Klar-Sen or debutant Jeffrey de Graaf, who square-off at London’s Alexandra Palace.

World number 7 Dave Chisnall, former UK Open finalist Vincent van der Voort, and Belgium’s Kim Hy-Brechts all play their opening ties as well.