The Bord Na Mona Walsh cup gets underway tonight as Dublin host Carlow at Parnell park.

Throw in is at 7.30.

Former Dublin star Conal Keaney has had three club medals stolen.

The All Ireland, Leinster and Dublin championship medals were taken from the 34-year old’s car.

Keaney won the medals during Ballyboden/St. Enda’s All Ireland winning season of 2014-15, and he has appealed for their return.

Soccer

West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli has had his 3-match ban overturned following an appeal.

The winger was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean for a challenge on Phil Jones during Monday’s defeat to Manchester United.

Feghouli is now eligible to play in the Hammers’ FA Cup meeting with Manchester City on Friday.

Tottenham are the latest team trying to stop the winning run of Premier League leaders Chelsea this evening.

Antonio Conte’s side have claimed victory in their last 13 top-flight matches.

Midfielder Victor Moses says he can’t wait for the game to start.

Three points for Spurs would see them move up to 3rd in the table.

Defender Jan Vertonghen says it won’t be easy.

Kick-off at White Hart Lane is at 8.

Bournemouth have appealed against the red card given to captain Simon Francis during last night’s 3-all draw with Arsenal.

The defender was sent off in the 82nd minute for a tackle on Aaron Ramsey.

Bournemouth were leading 3-2 at the time.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe says his player should NOT have been sent off

Transfer News:

In transfer news, West Ham are said to be willing to increase their bid after having a six-million pound offer for Jermain Defoe rejected by Sunderland.

Stoke have confirmed the permanent signing of Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant for just over 1-million pounds.

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani (pron: RAD-RITZ-AH-NEE) is the new co-owner of Leeds United.

He’s acquired a fifty-percent stake in the Championship club from Massimo Cellino (pron: CHELL-EE-NO) – who was banned from all football activities for 18 months, after breaching the FA’s football agent rules last year.

Leeds are performing well this season – currently 5th in the league – and seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Radrizzani is believed to have an option to assume full control of the club at the end of the season.

Rugby

Ruan Pienaar is out of Ulster’s trip to Scarlets this Friday night.

The Springbok sustained a knee injury against Leinster last week.

The scrum half will see a specialist this week.

In more bad news, both Rob Herring and Rodney Ah You are out for up to six weeks with knee injuries.

Basketball

To Basketball now and there are three local fixtures taking place tonight.

First in the Girls U12 Div 3 plate: St Colmans face Glenbeigh Falcons, at Nagle Rice in Milltown.

In the Boys U 12 Cup: KCYMS are against St Marys, at Killorglin Sports Complex.

Tip-off is at 6 in those games.

In the Boys U18 Div 1: St Brendans face KCYMS, in Moyderwell at 8:00

Horse Racing

Gordon Elliott has described Death Duty as “his best novice hurdler”.

He hopes the six-year-old can keep Willie Mullins at arm’s length, in the Irish trainers’ title race, by winning the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Hotel Novice Hurdle, at Naas on Sunday.

The race at Naas on Sunday has been the plan since Navan and everything has gone great with him since. He’ll work on Wednesday morning and that will leave him spot on for Sunday.”

Death Duty is one of three possible from the Elliott stable, with Run-for-dave and the prolific Blood Crazed Tiger the others.

Mullins, who has won the race for the last three years, with Briar Hill (2014), McKinley (2015) and Bellshill (2016), also has three to choose from – Turca-gua, Augusta Kate and As-thu-ria.