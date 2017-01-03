Rugby

Tralee man Ultan Dillane looks set to miss the start of this year’s Six Nations.

Pat Lam has confirmed the lock will face five or six weeks out of action due to the ankle injury he suffered in Connacht’s loss to Ulster in the Guinness PRO12.

Dillane made his debut against England in last year’s competition, and has since made eight Irish appearances.

Ireland open their campaign away to Scotland on February 4th.

Advertisement

Dillane is the latest in a long line of Connacht injuries, and Pat Lam says that’s having a big impact on their quality of training

Soccer

Paul Clement is the new head coach at Premier League strugglers Swansea.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich assistant becomes their third boss this season.

He takes over from American Bob Bradley – who was sacked with the side bottom of the table, and after just 11 games in charge.

Clement – who had a spell as Derby boss last year – has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

***

Arsenal will look to regain third place in the Premier League this evening when they travel to Bournemouth.

Arsene Wenger’s side have two wins from two during the Christmas period, and they face a Bournemouth side who moved into the top 10 for the first time after their win over Swansea.

But Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake – who’s on loan from Chelsea – feels his side can spring a surprise on the Londoners.

http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Suprise.mp3

Kick off at the Vitality Stadium is at 7.45pm.

Crystal Palace can move four points clear of the Premier League relegation places with a win over bottom side Swansea tonight.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is still looking for his first victory since taking over as Palace boss.

He says the match will be a real test of his team’s character

Stoke can put more pressure on Watford boss Walter Mazzarri by beating them in the Premier League tonight.

Their opponents are without a top flight win in four games.

Mark Hughes’ side lost to leaders Chelsea in their last match.

The Stoke manager says Watford will pose a very different threat

Both of those gamdes kick off at 8.

Local soccer

Earlier today

Daly’s Supervalu 13 Division 2:

Castleisland defeated Iveragh United 3-0

There’s one game tonight in the Denny U17 League.

Killarney Celtic host Mastergeeha at 7 o clock.

Darts

PDC World Darts champion Michael van Gerwen reckons the way the game is run could prevent it from becoming an Olympic sport.

England rugby union World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward has once again suggested it should be.

Darts has two separate world championships – the higher-profile PDC event – and the upcoming BDO tournament.

Van Gerwen tells Sky Sports News, the split may be an issue for the International Olympic Committee.

Golf

To local golf next and our weekly winners round up