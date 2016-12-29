Reposing at her residence today Thursday from 12 noon to 6pm – And on Friday from 12 noon to 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Annascaul on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annascaul. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
