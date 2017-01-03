Waking at her son Michael’s Home on (Wednesday) January 4th & Thursday January 5th from 6pm – 9pm. Removal Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (January 6th) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Homecare Team of the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.
