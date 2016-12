Almost half of the cases of Lyme disease reported in 2016 were in Kerry and Cork, according to figures from the HSE.

The infection was made notifiable in Ireland in January 2012, under infectious disease regulations.

Eight of the 19 cases reported nationally to mid-December 2016, occurred in Kerry and Cork.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says it may consider signage on the issue for its nature reserves and parks, following a call by Kerry County Council.