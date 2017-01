Cork will be without be 8 players though injury ahead of Co-op Superstores Munster Senior hurling league game with Kerry on Sunday.

In preparation to that game, they will play in the annual Canon Michael O’Brien Cup against UCC in the Mardyke GAA Grounds on Friday.

The squad will be further assessed ahead of the weekend clash with the Kingdom following this fixture.

Kerry will face Cork in Mallow at 2pm on Sunday.