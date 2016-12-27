Reposing in Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet  tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet. Enquiries to O’ Leary’s Undertakers, Knocknagree.

