Kerry Senior Football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says there is a high level of expectation on the three-in-a-row All-Ireland minor winning players.

Fitzmaurice was speaking ahead of Sunday’s opening McGrath Cup game with Tipperary, which throws in at Austin Stack Park at 2.

He believes that the upcoming Under 21 championship may give some players a chance to break into the senior panel.

The Finuge clubman says he prefers to look at the positive aspect of recent minor successes, rather than putting the players under pressure to step up.

Fitzmaurice also says the longer the U21s stay in the championship, the better it will be for the senior team this year.