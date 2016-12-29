Four angling development projects in Kerry are to receive funding of almost €60,000.

It is part of a national allocation from Inland Fisheries Ireland of half a million euro for 50 such groups.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is aiming to grow the angling sector’s socio-economic contribution of €836 million per year by an additional €60 million annually through the strategy.

Kerry County Council will get €40,000 to enhance the River Feale in Listowel for abled and disabled fishing.

€10,750 will help to clear two sections of the River Lee to allow anglers greater access to the waterway.

Almost €5,000 will be spent repairing the access road to Cloonaughlin Lake in Waterville and €2,500 will ensure safer access to fishing on the River Feale at Scartleigh.