Dingle's Jack Kennedy Wins Lexus Chase At Leopardstown By radiokerrysport - 28th December 2016 Jack Kennedy has claimed victory in the Lexus Chase in Leopardstown in the past hour. He was aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Outlander, who finished ahead of Don Poli and pre-race favourite, Djakadam. The Dingle man set out at a price of 11/1.